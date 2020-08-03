Born the son of a farmer, Jodie S. Patton, Sr. and the former Jesse Lou Lee, on February 26, 1941 Jodie S. Patton, Jr. grew up in rural northern Oconee Co. He graduated from Oconee Co High School 1959. He is survived by his bride of 58 years the former Henrietta Edwards. Also, surviving are two children Judy Ann Patton Henry (Jerry Lee Henry) Barnesville, GA and Jodie Michael Patton (Lisa Bridges Patton) Gainesville, GA and one grandchild Christopher Michael Patton (Tracey Anna Saine Patton) Bogart, GA. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother John William Patton. He had a long career at Reliance Electric Co Athens, GA retiring in 2007 after 39 years.
He was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan and a season ticket holder since the early 1970s. Born with a sense of wanderlust, he inherited from his mother, Jodie and Henrietta traveled extensively throughout the SEC conference to away and bowls games. They also took several extended trips to Colorado, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and a family 50th Anniversary trip to California and Las Vegas.
The service will be led by the Rev. Ned Davis. Pallbearers are Jerry Lee Henry, Christopher Michael Patton, Clint Rowland nephews Johnny Patton, Brad Patton and Larry Shelnutt.
A private funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 with no public visitation. Interment will be at Bogart First Baptist Church, Bogart, GA. A memorial service is planned for a later date.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
