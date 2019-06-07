Home

Joe Ann Hunter


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joe Ann Hunter Obituary
Mrs. Joe Ann Hunter, age 79, of Athens, Georgia passed on May 28, 2019.

Survivors included husband Charlie Hunter; son,Tony Lett; brother, Willie Bailey; grandchildren, Natoya Bailey, Terrence Lett and Arena Lett; great-grandchildren, Nalen Curry, Navy Curry, Caiden Baughns and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, June 8, 2019 from the Coy C. Williamson, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview, with interment in the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 1:00 - 7:00 P.M. Friday, June 7, 2019 at the funeral home.

Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 7, 2019
