Joe Franklin Gentry, 72, of Hartwell, died Monday, February 11, 2019.
Born in Comer, he was a son of Nelda Parham Farr and the late William Marion Gentry.
Survivors in addition to his mother include two sisters, Deborah Farr and Becky Keeler and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 105 Nancy Heights, Hartwell, GA 30643 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 13, 2019