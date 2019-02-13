Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
(706) 795-5116
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
105 Nancy Heights
Hartwell, GA
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery
Joe Franklin Gentry


1946 - 2019
Joe Franklin Gentry Obituary
Joe Franklin Gentry, 72, of Hartwell, died Monday, February 11, 2019.

Born in Comer, he was a son of Nelda Parham Farr and the late William Marion Gentry.

Survivors in addition to his mother include two sisters, Deborah Farr and Becky Keeler and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 11:00 am at Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 105 Nancy Heights, Hartwell, GA 30643 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 13, 2019
