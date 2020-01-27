|
1937 - 2020 Joe L. Palmer, aged 82, died January 22, 2020 after a 5 month battle with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. He was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on July 3, 1937 to Harry F. Palmer and Elizabeth Lerner Palmer. He is survived by his sister, Bettye Ann Slay of Duncanville Texas, and many nieces and nephews. He married the love of his life, Marianne Reed Palmer, September 1, 1966. He served in the US Air Force, received BA and MA from North Texas State and PHD from the University of Colorado, He was Spanish Professor at University of Georgia, Director of Division of Spanish and Portuguese at Northern Illinois University, Director of Building and Grounds and Associate Dean of Adult and Continuing Education at Barry University and Chairman of Foreign Language at Piedmont College, retiring in 2001. Upon retirement Joe and Marianne purchased a second home in the New Orleans French Quarter where they hosted countless parties, rode many years on Tucks Krewe floats at Mardi Gras, and enjoyed the food, drink and fun of New Orleans. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the http://www.athenspets.net
Athens Cremation Services, Oconee Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020