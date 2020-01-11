|
|
1938 - 2020 Mr. Joe Louis Mattox, 81, of Arnoldsville, GA passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Survivors include his children, Willie Mattox, JoAnn Armstrong, Mary Mattox, Deborah Pitts, three sisters, a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Mattox will be 12:00 P.M., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at The Chapel of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home with interment at East Lawn Cemetery. Public Viewing, Friday, from 2:00 P.M. -7:00 P.M., at Batts & Bridges. Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 11, 2020