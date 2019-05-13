|
|
Dr. Joe Stewart Campbell, Sr., 85, of Elberton, husband of 65 years to Margaret McGee Campbell, finished his course in faith and graduated to Glory on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center following a sudden illness. His final days were spent surrounded by the love of his family and close friends. Dr. Campbell was born in Laurens County, SC, on September 3, 1933, son of the late Aaron Eugene Campbell and Martha Henry Campbell. He graduated from Fountain Inn High School and enlisted in the United States Air Force one day after graduation. During his 4-year term, Joe served during the time of the Korean War. Afterwards, Dr. Campbell attended the University of South Carolina. He graduated from the College of Dentistry at the University of Tennessee and was chosen as an ambassador for the college where he traveled nationally and won many awards for serving as a scientific table clinic competitor. Soon after graduation, Dr. Campbell moved to Elberton where he began practicing in 1964 until present. He received Fellowship and Mastership Awards from the Academy of General Dentistry for his dedication to the dental profession. Joe was a member of the American Dental Association, Georgia Dental Association, Clarke County Dental Society, International Association of Orthodontics, and the Gnathological Study Group Society. Dr. Campbell was a member and past President of Elberton Rotary Club and a recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Award. In his early years, he was an avid fisherman, hunter, and golfer. Joe was a sports-lover who coached his sons in both Little League and Senior League Baseball, and pioneered the American Legion Baseball Team. Dr. Campbell was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church of Elberton for 55 years where he served the deacon body, was a Sunday school teacher, and served on and chaired many committees. He pioneered and led a mission trip to Haiti for fifteen years where he offered free dental assistance and shared the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Joe loved the Gospel, believed the Gospel, and shared the Gospel any chance he received. He is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret; sons: Joe S. Campbell, Jr. and his wife Lynn of Watkinsville and Dr. Eddie Campbell and his wife Sandy of Elberton; grandchildren: Josh Campbell, Carey and Matt Mathurin, Anna and Ricky Pickren, Lydia and Josh Pratt, Titus Campbell, Bethany and Taylor Layne, Noah Campbell, Taylor Campbell, and Maggie Campbell; great-grandchildren: Tripp, Ava, Gracelyn, Colton, Sawyer, Josiah, and Rhett; siblings: Carolyn Brookshire, Bobbie Lazar, Johnny Campbell, and Pat Campbell; and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a special aunt and uncle, Joe and Grace Kay; and a brother, Ed Campbell. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held on Tuesday, May 14, at 4 o'clock in the First Baptist Church of Elberton with Dr. Raymond Scott officiating. Interment will follow in Elmhurst Cemetery with Josh Campbell, Titus Campbell, Matt Mathurin, Ricky Pickren, Josh Pratt, Noah Campbell, and Taylor Layne honored as pallbearers. The Campbell Sunday School Class will serve as honorary escort. The family is at the residence and will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall at First Baptist Church from 1:00-3:30p.m. prior to the service on Tuesday. Contributions may be made in his memory to Grace Through Faith Ministries, PO Box 5981, Athens, GA 30604, First Baptist Church of Elberton, 132 Heard Street, Elberton, GA 30635, or to Salvation Army, 262 N. McIntosh Street, Elberton, GA 30635. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com. Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Dr. Joe Stewart Campbell, Sr.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from May 13 to May 14, 2019