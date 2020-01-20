|
|
1932 - 2020 Joel Adams Stowers, 87, died January 19, 2020.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Athens First United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Coldwater Methodist Church Cemetery, Elberton.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 4:00 - 6:00 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to TMS Global Mission Society, PO Box 922637, Norcross, GA 30010-9694 or The Shepherd Center, 2020 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30309-1465.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020