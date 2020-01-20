Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Athens First United Methodist Church
Interment
Following Services
Coldwater Methodist Church Cemetery
Elberton, GA
1932 - 2020
Joel Adams Stowers Obituary
1932 - 2020 Joel Adams Stowers, 87, died January 19, 2020.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Athens First United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Coldwater Methodist Church Cemetery, Elberton.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 4:00 - 6:00 pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to TMS Global Mission Society, PO Box 922637, Norcross, GA 30010-9694 or The Shepherd Center, 2020 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30309-1465.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
