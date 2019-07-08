|
|
Joel Carl Jones, 61, died at home on June 17, 2019. Raised in Rome, Georgia, Joel was a longtime resident of Athens and Winterville.
Joel was a wonderful husband and a kind fun-loving father. He was proud of his children, Justin and Mattie, and loved attending their events and getting to know their friends.
Joel was a generous and considerate spirit and a talented and dedicated archaeologist. His career spanned over four decades and included work on hundreds of sites. He was employed by Athens-based Southeastern Archeological Services for the past 20 years, concentrating on Georgia and western North Carolina projects. Joel approached archaeology as he did everything else, with amazing energy, curiosity, and humor. His enthusiasm for fieldwork was only diminished by time spent away from his family for out of town excavations. Sharing his extensive knowledge came as easily for Joel as telling a funny story. It's impossible to count how many archaeologists benefited from working beside him and continue to strive to do conscientious fieldwork following his example. Joel forged strong friendships and left fond memories everywhere he worked.
Joel's interests were wide ranging and he pursued them deeply. An avid reader, gardener, rock-hound, giant bubble-maker, and lover of a good deal. With an unconventional style and dress code that frequently included a handmade tie-dye t-shirt or his signature plaid shirt, often with one of his many hats, Joel spent a considerable amount of time, for work and for fun, digging and rummaging around in the earth. As a lifelong observer Joel saw life's treasure everywhere. Moreover, Joel's vegetable garden was his solace, and he enjoyed sharing its bounty.
Preceded in death by his mother, Sandra R. Lightfoot. Joel is survived by his father, Joel L. Jones, his wife Kathy Mulchrone, his children, Justin Jones and Mattie Jones, his siblings Bret Jones, Laura (David Livermore) Jones, Russell (Christy) Jones, Rita Bogart (Alan Bogart), nieces, nephews, aunt and uncles, cousins and sisters-in-law.
There will be a celebration of Joel's life at a future date.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Mainspring Conservation Trust http://www.mainspringconserves.org ; Society for Georgia Archaeology Endowment thesga.org; or Northside Hospital Foundation give.northside.com
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from July 8 to July 9, 2019