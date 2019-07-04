|
Joel Griffeth Hardman, PhD, an internationally recognized scientist and educator died June 30, 2019 in Hoosick Falls, NY after a long illness. He was 85 years old. Joel was born in Colbert, Georgia on November 7, 1933 to Joel Carlton Hardman and Ruby Griffeth Hardman. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 1954, and earned a PhD in Pharmacology from Emory University in 1964. He married the love of his life, Georgette Johnson, in 1955. He began his career at Vanderbilt University Medical School in 1964, where he did ground-breaking research and nurtured the careers of numerous students and young faculty members.
In addition to his professional accomplishments, Joel pursued a wide range of interests, including bluegrass music, world travel, spy novels, gardening, wood-chopping, community service, and history. Joel spent a lifetime exploring the world, from the microscopic to the astronomic, and his family, friends, colleagues, and many dogs joined him with much joy and love.
Joel is survived by his wife, Georgette Hardman, of Shushan, New York; children Pam Hardman, of Bellingham, Washington; Fran Goldstone (Jeff), of Cambridge, New York; Mary George Hardman, of Troy, New York; Joel Hardman (Laurie Puchner), of Edwardsville, Illinois; grandchildren Jacob Goldstone, Gregory Goldstone, Luke Puchner-Hardman; Maggie Puchner-Hardman; Emelissa Vandenbosch; Alice Hardman.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Joel Hardman's memory to The Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library, 227 Main Street, P.O. Box 105, Lovell, ME 04051; or The Lovell United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 232, Lovell, ME 04051.
No formal service is planned, but the family would appreciate the sharing of memories.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 4, 2019