1952 - 2020 Joel W. Sanders, 67, formerly of Oglethorpe County, died April 3, 2020.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Survivors include his children, Layonna Sanders, Quanique Sanders, LaTiffany Sanders, Gwendolyn Taylor and Ulysses Huff; siblings, Susie Harvard, Betty Goolsby, Calvin Sanders, Beverly Adkins and Denise Raines; grandchildren and great-grandchildren and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 8, 2020