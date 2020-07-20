John Alan Weber, 82, Watkinsville, died July 18, 2020. He was born to Constant and Jeanne Weber, August 24, 1937 in Oceanside, NY.
John had a 30-year career in print journalism before a decade as a media specialist at UGA, where he retired in 2004. He was known for his marine photography, diverse publications, and pioneer advocacy for cochlear implant users.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Marcia; son, David Hood-Weber (Katie); stepson, William Ziegler; stepdaughter, Jennifer Ziegler-Gorman (Daniel); 2 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, consider memorials to Oconee Cultural Arts Foundation.