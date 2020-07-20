1/1
John Alan Weber
1937 - 2020
John Alan Weber, 82, Watkinsville, died July 18, 2020. He was born to Constant and Jeanne Weber, August 24, 1937 in Oceanside, NY.

John had a 30-year career in print journalism before a decade as a media specialist at UGA, where he retired in 2004. He was known for his marine photography, diverse publications, and pioneer advocacy for cochlear implant users.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Marcia; son, David Hood-Weber (Katie); stepson, William Ziegler; stepdaughter, Jennifer Ziegler-Gorman (Daniel); 2 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, consider memorials to Oconee Cultural Arts Foundation.

www.lordandstephens.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Memories & Condolences
July 21, 2020
had the privilege to work with this kind and gentle man for many years. I was heart broken to hear of his passing. Sending much love to his family and loved ones.
Rebecca Brightwell
Friend
July 21, 2020
John was a dear man. He was always smiling, and had a lot of great stories to share. I know that I will miss him, very much, and that my life has been enriched by knowing him. Peace be with you, John, and with your family. ❤
Susie Burch
Friend
July 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
