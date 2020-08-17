1/1
John Andrew Morton
1972 - 2020
John Andrew Morton, 48, passed away on August 11, 2020. Born on July 31, 1972 in Greensboro, Georgia, he was the son of Gail Bridges Parker and the late Bobby Darrell Morton.

John was loved by all, a total jokester who loved to fish, hunt, collect motorcycles and was a great auto mechanic. John was proud that one of his greatest accomplishments was to be a Professional Truckdriver.

Survivors include his children, Amber Morton (Tj Beard) of Elberton, GA, Josh Morton of Athens, GA, Andrew Myers of Athens, GA, Jesse Morton of Ila, GA, Lori Karhoff of Ila, GA and Jhontae Sanders of Hull, GA; Mother, Gail Bridges Parker (Eddie) of Madison, GA; siblings, Leonard Morton of Miller's Creek, NC, Lamar Morton of Morganton, NC, Shane Embrick of Commerce, GA and Andrea Yancy of Athens, GA; girlfriend, Sherry Turpin of Danielsville, GA; grandchildren, Allison Cruz Ramirez, Carlos Ortiz, and Giovany Rodriguez.

A private service will be held at Lord & Stephens Madison Chapel with Reverend Robert Lee IV officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to John's children at: www.gf.me/u/yqbbcv

Lord & Stephens Madison Chapel , 963 GA-98 E, Danielsville, GA 30633 is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lordandstephens.com.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
August 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
