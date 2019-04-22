|
John Arthur Hale, 92, peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family on Easter Sunday morning, April 21, 2019. Mr. Hale was born on February 1, 1927 in Southern Oconee County to the late Albert Lee and Victoria Jane Bowden Hale. He was preceded in death by brothers Albert Lloyd Hale and Roy Edward Hale.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Mary Dodd Hardigree Hale, brother Victor C. (Inez) Hale, children Albert (Sandra) Hale, Kris (Jesse) Christopher and Stephanie (Jody) Wright. 10 grandchildren, Cherri (Chris) Royster, James (Michelle) Hale, Regina (Jon) Zuck, Daniel Hale, Johnny (Tandy) Christopher, Carlton (Brandy) Hale, Annie (Matt) Moorman, Mari (Joel) Seagraves, Halee (Austin) Griffith, and Jessica (Rob) Reynolds; 16 great grandchildren and many other beloved family and friends. A special thanks to Celeste Brown and Compassionate Care Hospice.
Mr. Hale was first and foremost a devoted family man but found great satisfaction in farming the land and looked forward to each growing season as the owner and operator of Hales Dairy. He retired, passing the daily operation of the family business to his son Albert in 1994. He was a member of Antioch Christian Church, where he served as an Elder Emeritus. He also served as longtime Director and Director Emeritus at Oconee State Bank. Mr. Hale was a Veteran of the United States Navy, serving in World War II.
Services will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Antioch Christian Church with Jim Jacobs officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Lord and Stephens, WEST.
Flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be made to the Judy Giles Scholarship Fund c/o Antioch Christian Church, PO Box 1273, Watkinsville, GA 30677 or Salem Methodist Church Perpetual Care Fund, 2511 Watson Springs Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677.
Arrangements by Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, West, Watkinsville, GA. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019