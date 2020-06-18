John Austin Waggoner
1935 - 2020
Mr. Waggoner was born in Colbert, Georgia on October 24, 1935, son of the late James Kenneth and Gladys Norman Waggoner. He was a graduate of Colbert High School Class of 1953 and served two tours in the United States Army. Mr. Waggoner served his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ by serving others. He faithfully attended Word of Life Church for over 80 years and served as the Sunday School Treasurer for 50 years. His love for the City of Colbert was unmatched and he faithfully served as Mayor for 41 years. He was instrumental in the formation of the Colbert Independence Day Celebration and was proudly there last year to celebrate its 50th anniversary. He was a member of the Colbert Lions Club, the Colbert Improvement Club, Colbert Volunteer Fire Department, Thursday Morning Prayer Group and many other civic organizations. He was employed by the Athens Hardware Company as a purchasing agent since 1973. While never fully retired, he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandsons, bird watching, porch sitting, playing the harmonica and his daily quiet time with The Lord. Mr. Waggoner's desire was for all people to have the opportunity of a personal relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ and he led many people into that relationship.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Waggoner was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Mrs. Janice Ann Morris Waggoner, and Doris S. Waggoner, his stepmother.

Survivors include daughters Janeese Angela Waggoner and Alisa Waggoner Shiflet; grandsons James Austin Shiflet and Peyton Morris Shiflet; sister Elaine Waggoner Huff (Dennie); several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral services for Mr. Waggoner will be held at 2:00PM on June 18, 2020, graveside at the Colbert Cemetery with Rev. Ray Finger, Rev. Herman Nation and Rev. Lee Hunter officiating. Pallbearers will be Bart Combs, Chris Peck, Marvin Smith, Alan White, Jerry McCannon, and Nick Nickerson. City of Colbert employees will be seated with the family. Due to the circumstances of the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Georgia Broad River Fellowship of Christian Athletes, PO Box 862, Colbert, GA 30628 or Camp Maranatha, PO Box 53, Ila, GA 30647. The family is at the residence of Angie Waggoner, 150 Ashley Drive, Colbert, Georgia.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Colbert Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
(706) 795-5116
June 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Melanie Barber Blakeman
Friend
June 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes Madison Chapel
