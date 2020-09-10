1/1
John Barnes Clendenin
1937 - 2020
John Barnes Clendenin, 82, of Athens died September 7, 2020. Mr. Clendenin was preceded in death by his daughter, Robyn Clendenin, and is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ann Whitfield Clendenin; daughter, Ginger Clendenin Fender (Greg); son, John Andrew Clendenin (Shirley); 6 grandchildren; one great grandchild.

Mr. Clendenin studied engineering at N.C. State, Georgia Tech and earned a BBA and MBA from the University of Georgia. He completed one year of study for a Ed.D at UGA. He was employed by IBM for 25 years as a CE, and Georgia Coastal College as an assistant professor of business administration. He served in the N.C. and Ga National Guard and was a member of East Athens Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and as chairman of the deacons. He enjoyed traveling and he vacationed in all 50 states and much of Canada.

His family was most important to him and he cherished the role of mentor.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 3:00 pm in the chapel of Lord & Stephens, East with Pastor Marty Jacobs officiating. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior from 2:30 pm to 3:00 pm. Graveside service to follow at Oconee Hill Cemetery.

Lord & Stephens, East, Athens is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.lordandstephens.com.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
02:30 - 03:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
SEP
10
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
