John Barnes Clendenin, 82, of Athens died September 7, 2020. Mr. Clendenin was preceded in death by his daughter, Robyn Clendenin, and is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ann Whitfield Clendenin; daughter, Ginger Clendenin Fender (Greg); son, John Andrew Clendenin (Shirley); 6 grandchildren; one great grandchild.
Mr. Clendenin studied engineering at N.C. State, Georgia Tech and earned a BBA and MBA from the University of Georgia. He completed one year of study for a Ed.D at UGA. He was employed by IBM for 25 years as a CE, and Georgia Coastal College as an assistant professor of business administration. He served in the N.C. and Ga National Guard and was a member of East Athens Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and as chairman of the deacons. He enjoyed traveling and he vacationed in all 50 states and much of Canada.
His family was most important to him and he cherished the role of mentor.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 3:00 pm in the chapel of Lord & Stephens, East with Pastor Marty Jacobs officiating. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior from 2:30 pm to 3:00 pm. Graveside service to follow at Oconee Hill Cemetery.
