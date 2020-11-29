John Bernard Gratzek was born on 23 January 1931 during the Great Depression. He died 22 November 2020 during the Great Covid Pandemic. In between he lived a full life.



Jack was born in St. Paul Minnesota, and lived near Lake Phalen. He was one of five children, and remained close to his surviving sisters until their deaths. He attended Catholic schools through college, then returned to St. Paul to begin Vet School at the University of Minnesota. Here he met his future wife, Kathleen Mullin from Minneapolis on a double date (initially not with each other). They married in 1957.



Minnesota natives who became stalwart Athenians, Jack and Kathleen moved to Madison WI for his PhD and to start a family. He began his veterinary career in Ames Iowa and moved to Athens in 1966, where he was professor and head of medical microbiology at the UGA College of Veterinary Medicine. He remained there until retirement in 1994. His field of expertise was aquatic medicine. It was important to Jack for veterinarians to be educated in fish health and much of his career was dedicated to this goal.



Jack was a big presence, and could be loud and forceful. In his retirement he traveled, while fulfilling his dream to become a pilot. He dug and maintained a giant koi pond, became an avid gardener, and enjoyed his growing family. Jack had a forceful personality with an elfish sense of humor; he could make you laugh with his eyes. Later in life he showed his gentle side, especially to his adoring grandchildren.



Jack and Kathy were dedicated members of Saint Joseph's church. They served on the parish council and school board. After his children left the home, they joined the Catholic Center on the UGA campus, and were regular attenders until the 2020 pandemic.



Jack's lifelong love of tennis began as a youngster in Saint Paul. He played for his college team at St. Mary's in Winona, MN. He enjoyed the game well into his old age and had just bought a new racquet when he suffered a stroke at age 81. Jack loved to win, and was known for his powerful groundstrokes and aggressive play. He was a long time president of the Classic City Tennis Club. He loved his tennis friends, and treasured their friendships. He passed his love of tennis to his grandsons.



During retirement, Jack and Kathy travelled extensively. They visited Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa and the Americas. They often travelled with friends and family. Jack took solo trips with his grandsons, taking one to Poland, and another on a tour of European Battlefields. Jack and Kathy toured Poland with a Chicago based Polka band. They rode camels in Egypt to see the pyramids; took a boat down the Amazon; climbed volcanoes in Guatemala and experienced biblical wonders in Israel and Palestine. Jack suffered his first stroke while in Sweden, touring beautiful Stockholm.



Jack loved his family. He traveled back to Minnesota to see his mother, sisters, nieces and nephews nearly every year. He loved getting together often at locations with tennis facilities. Most days started with spirited tennis matches, and everyone played. His final family gathering was this summer at Fripp Island, where the family had gathered since the early 70's. He loved being with his children and grandchildren.







He is survived by his wife Kathleen of Athens; his children, Tom Gratzek (Elizabeth) of Greensboro NC, Ann Njaka (Chima) of San Jose CA; Jean Colville (David) of Marietta GA, and Jim Gratzek (Megan) of Edina MN. He has seven grandchildren- John Gratzek, Alex Gratzek, Katie Colville, Paige Colville, Taylor Njaka, Kara Gratzek and Chloe Gratzek.



A Celebration of his Life will be held after covid restrictions are reduced.



The family appreciates all of the love that has already been sent our way. If you wish to make a remembrance, please consider the Athens Community Council on Aging, the UGA Catholic Center, or the UGA College of Veterinary Medicine.



