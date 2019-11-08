Home

Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Chaplewood UMC
100 Janice Drive
Athens, GA
View Map
John C. Upchurch Jr.


1956 - 2019
John C. Upchurch Jr. Obituary
1956 - 2019 John C. ( Johnny ) Upchurch, Jr. age 63 passed on Oct. 27th, 2019 in Sugar Hill, Ga. He is survived by his parents John and Shirley Upchurch, Athens, Ga. Wife Frankie Upchurch, Sugar Hill, Ga , Sister Stacey Russell, Cumming, Ga. Nieces Jessica Pope ( Alan ) , Athens, Ansley Sanderson ( Cory) Watkinsville,great nieces Lily Greer and Nora Linn Sanderson, Watkinsville. Amber Nelson Lenoir, NC and Aunt Rita Parr, Athens, Ga. He was retired as Gas Superintendent for the City of Sugar Hill. Johnny was a avid golfer and a big UGA Football Fan. A celebration of life will be held at Chaplewood UMC on Sat Nov. 16th at 11:00 am. Contributions can be made to Chaplewood UMC 100 Janice Drive, Athens, Ga 30606.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 8, 2019
