John C. Upchurch, 87 years of age, passed away on October 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son, Johnny Upchurch.Survived by his wife, Shirley Loyd Upchurch; daughter, Stacey Russell; granddaughters, Jessica Loyd Pope (Alan), Ansley Russell Sanderson (Cory); great-granddaughters, Lily Greer Sanderson, Nora Linn Sanderson, Miller James Pope and great-grandson, Rhys Russell Sanderson; sister-in-law, Rita Parr; brothers, James Upchurch and Dean Upchurch.We want to give thanks to his special caregivers as he received such loving care from Bernice, Trish, Charlotte, Samteria (San), Shawndre, Brandy, Gail and Romie. We wish to thank all the people with VA and Affinis Hospice during his lengthy illness with Parkinson's Disease. John was known and loved at his church as "Candyman" as he always had a bag of candy and the kids as well as adults always looked forward to seeing the "Candyman". He enjoyed scuba diving and mission trips with his church members.We will be having a Celebration of Life ceremony at a later date at Chapelwood United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 100 Janice Drive, Athens, GA 30606 or Affinis Hospice, 1612 Mars Hill Road, Suite A , Watkinsville, GA 30677, All Ways Caring Home Care, 105 Westpark Drive Suite A , Athens, GA 30606.Lord and Stephens, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677 is in charge of arrrangements.