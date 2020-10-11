1/
John C. Upchurch
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John C. Upchurch, 87 years of age, passed away on October 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his son, Johnny Upchurch.

Survived by his wife, Shirley Loyd Upchurch; daughter, Stacey Russell; granddaughters, Jessica Loyd Pope (Alan), Ansley Russell Sanderson (Cory); great-granddaughters, Lily Greer Sanderson, Nora Linn Sanderson, Miller James Pope and great-grandson, Rhys Russell Sanderson; sister-in-law, Rita Parr; brothers, James Upchurch and Dean Upchurch.

We want to give thanks to his special caregivers as he received such loving care from Bernice, Trish, Charlotte, Samteria (San), Shawndre, Brandy, Gail and Romie. We wish to thank all the people with VA and Affinis Hospice during his lengthy illness with Parkinson's Disease. John was known and loved at his church as "Candyman" as he always had a bag of candy and the kids as well as adults always looked forward to seeing the "Candyman". He enjoyed scuba diving and mission trips with his church members.

We will be having a Celebration of Life ceremony at a later date at Chapelwood United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 100 Janice Drive, Athens, GA 30606 or Affinis Hospice, 1612 Mars Hill Road, Suite A , Watkinsville, GA 30677, All Ways Caring Home Care, 105 Westpark Drive Suite A , Athens, GA 30606.

Lord and Stephens, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677 is in charge of arrrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 11, 2020
Dear Shirley and Family, I’m so sorry to read about John. He was always the life of the gathering—a great guy with a big spirit. Ed thought the world of him. Please know I send my sympathy. I know you will be comforted by the good memories.
Betty McDaniel, Lexington Park, MD
Friend
October 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved