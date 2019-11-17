|
1952 - 2019 John Charles Titus, RPH died peacefully after an extended illness at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center on Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Athens, Georgia at the age of 67.
John is survived by his fiancee, Deborah Shackelford of Athens, Georgia; brother, Robert Titus of Albany, Georgia; and sister, Pat Germsheid of Lenoir City, Tennessee. He is preceded in death by his adoptive parents, Sherman and Dorothy Titus of Columbus, Georgia; and brother, Richard Titus of Columbus.
John was born on April 7, 1952 in Wuerzberg, Germany, was adopted and became a naturalized citizen of the United States. He joined the U.S. Army in 1972, worked with the HAWK Missile Launch system, received the National Defense Service Medal, and was honorably discharged in 1974. He graduated from Columbus State University cum laude with a B.S. in Biology in 1978, University of Georgia with a B.S.Phr. in Pharmacy in 1981, and University of Georgia with a M.S. in Pharmacy in 1983. The State of Georgia recognized John in 1984 as a licensed and registered pharmacist. He worked at Athens Regional Medical Center as a pharmacist from 1984-1994. Prior to being disabled with kidney failure in 2006, John worked as the pharmacist for Wills Memorial Hospital in Wilkes County, Georgia where he continued to volunteer until 2016.
A memorial service is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 24 at Bernstein Funeral Home at 3195 Atlanta Highway in Athens, Georgia with visitation from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Rev. Arthur B. Craig will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate John's life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the . Use the URL below to access the NKF campaign 'In Loving Memory of John Charles Titus'.
https://team.kidney.org/campaign/jct
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 17, 2019