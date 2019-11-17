Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Titus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Charles Titus RPH


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Charles Titus RPH Obituary
1952 - 2019 John Charles Titus, RPH died peacefully after an extended illness at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center on Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Athens, Georgia at the age of 67.

John is survived by his fiancee, Deborah Shackelford of Athens, Georgia; brother, Robert Titus of Albany, Georgia; and sister, Pat Germsheid of Lenoir City, Tennessee. He is preceded in death by his adoptive parents, Sherman and Dorothy Titus of Columbus, Georgia; and brother, Richard Titus of Columbus.

John was born on April 7, 1952 in Wuerzberg, Germany, was adopted and became a naturalized citizen of the United States. He joined the U.S. Army in 1972, worked with the HAWK Missile Launch system, received the National Defense Service Medal, and was honorably discharged in 1974. He graduated from Columbus State University cum laude with a B.S. in Biology in 1978, University of Georgia with a B.S.Phr. in Pharmacy in 1981, and University of Georgia with a M.S. in Pharmacy in 1983. The State of Georgia recognized John in 1984 as a licensed and registered pharmacist. He worked at Athens Regional Medical Center as a pharmacist from 1984-1994. Prior to being disabled with kidney failure in 2006, John worked as the pharmacist for Wills Memorial Hospital in Wilkes County, Georgia where he continued to volunteer until 2016.

A memorial service is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 24 at Bernstein Funeral Home at 3195 Atlanta Highway in Athens, Georgia with visitation from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Rev. Arthur B. Craig will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate John's life.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the . Use the URL below to access the NKF campaign 'In Loving Memory of John Charles Titus'.

https://team.kidney.org/campaign/jct
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -