Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Resources
More Obituaries for John Burgess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John David "Big Bird" Burgess


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John David "Big Bird" Burgess Obituary
John D. Burgess, 63, of Crawford died June 27, 2019.

A viewing will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 12-7 PM at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Thankful Baptist Church, Stephens. Interment in East Lawn Cemetery.

Survivors include his wife, Michelle Burgess; his children; sisters, Betty Morse, Frances Sims, Stella Winfrey and Gloria Johnson; brothers, James Morse, Charlie Burgess, Jr. and Alphonso Burgess; grandchildren and other relatives.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from July 1 to July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now