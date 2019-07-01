|
|
John D. Burgess, 63, of Crawford died June 27, 2019.
A viewing will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 12-7 PM at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Thankful Baptist Church, Stephens. Interment in East Lawn Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Michelle Burgess; his children; sisters, Betty Morse, Frances Sims, Stella Winfrey and Gloria Johnson; brothers, James Morse, Charlie Burgess, Jr. and Alphonso Burgess; grandchildren and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from July 1 to July 2, 2019