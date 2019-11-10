|
1929 - 2019 Hines, John Edward, passed away on October 28, 2019, at the age of 90, and joined his beloved wife of 43 years, Anne E. Hines, who preceded him in eternal life on October 5, 2015. John was born on August 21, 1929 in Lynn, MA to Michael John Hines and Barbara (Hoppe) Hines. He is survived by his sister Anna Clark of Kailua Kona, HI, his children, Kathleen Craven Dyche (David) of The Woodlands, TX, Barbara Melton (Stephen) of St. Louis, MO, Dorothy Leone(Joseph Picchione) of Riverside, RI, and Michael Hines of Baltimore, MD, and his step children, Jenifer Borg (Andy Kretzer) of Arnoldsville, GA, Peter Borg (Kim) of Lithia, FL, and Susan Borg of Annapolis, MD, two nephews, seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and one great- great grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 St. Joseph's Cemetery, 990 LaGrange, West Roxbury, MA . John requested contributions be made to Holy Redeemer Church, 17 Joy Ave., St. Louis, MO 63119, or to a . For the full obituary or to leave sentiments, visit kalmermemorialservices.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 10, 2019