Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kalmer Memorial Services
8638 US Hwy 50
Lebanon, IL 62254
(618) 622-4900
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Edward Hines


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Edward Hines Obituary
1929 - 2019 Hines, John Edward, passed away on October 28, 2019, at the age of 90, and joined his beloved wife of 43 years, Anne E. Hines, who preceded him in eternal life on October 5, 2015. John was born on August 21, 1929 in Lynn, MA to Michael John Hines and Barbara (Hoppe) Hines. He is survived by his sister Anna Clark of Kailua Kona, HI, his children, Kathleen Craven Dyche (David) of The Woodlands, TX, Barbara Melton (Stephen) of St. Louis, MO, Dorothy Leone(Joseph Picchione) of Riverside, RI, and Michael Hines of Baltimore, MD, and his step children, Jenifer Borg (Andy Kretzer) of Arnoldsville, GA, Peter Borg (Kim) of Lithia, FL, and Susan Borg of Annapolis, MD, two nephews, seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and one great- great grandchild.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 St. Joseph's Cemetery, 990 LaGrange, West Roxbury, MA . John requested contributions be made to Holy Redeemer Church, 17 Joy Ave., St. Louis, MO 63119, or to a . For the full obituary or to leave sentiments, visit kalmermemorialservices.com

logo

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kalmer Memorial Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -