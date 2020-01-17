Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Oconee Memorial Park Cemetery
2370 Hog Mountain Rd
Watkinsville, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Mattox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Edward Mattox


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Edward Mattox Obituary
1945 - 2020 Mr. John E. "Sonny" Mattox, age 74, of Watkinsville, Georgia passed away on January 10, 2020. He was the only child of late Iuka "Honey" Mattox.

He is survived by his wife of thirty-five years, Brenda Mattox; a son, Jonathan (Katherine) Mattox of Morehead, KY; a daughter, Justine Mattox of Atlanta, GA; a step-daughter Brandy Hyland of Athens, GA; grandson, Jonah Mattox; step-grandsons Dupree Stevens and Jarvis Stevens; step-granddaughter, Cheyenne Stevens; three brother-in-laws and their spouses; one sister-in-law; and other cousins, family and friends.

Viewing will be 1 hour prior to the Graveside service at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, January 18, 2020 in the Oconee Memorial Park Cemetery located at 2370 Hog Mountain Rd., Watkinsville, GA 30677.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -