1945 - 2020 Mr. John E. "Sonny" Mattox, age 74, of Watkinsville, Georgia passed away on January 10, 2020. He was the only child of late Iuka "Honey" Mattox.
He is survived by his wife of thirty-five years, Brenda Mattox; a son, Jonathan (Katherine) Mattox of Morehead, KY; a daughter, Justine Mattox of Atlanta, GA; a step-daughter Brandy Hyland of Athens, GA; grandson, Jonah Mattox; step-grandsons Dupree Stevens and Jarvis Stevens; step-granddaughter, Cheyenne Stevens; three brother-in-laws and their spouses; one sister-in-law; and other cousins, family and friends.
Viewing will be 1 hour prior to the Graveside service at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, January 18, 2020 in the Oconee Memorial Park Cemetery located at 2370 Hog Mountain Rd., Watkinsville, GA 30677.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 17, 2020