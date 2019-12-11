|
1935 - 2019 Dr. John Edward McCormack, DVM passed peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.
Left to cherish his memory and retell his tales are his wife of 62 years Janice Smith McCormack; daughter, Lisa Yee (Wayne Eklund); sons, Tom McCormack (Mary) and Paul McCormack (Kim); grandchildren, Christine (David), Dillon, Maddie, Calli, Cassi, Cort; great-grandchildren, Bella, John Tucker and Mason; brothers-in-law, Frank Tankersley and Milton Dixon Smith (Jane); beloved nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as an extensive network of cherished family and friends.
Funeral services will be Friday, December 13 at 1 p.m. at Tuckston United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. John Brown officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. A reception will immediately follow the funeral service. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Tuckston UMC, 4175 Lexington Rd., Athens, GA 30605, or to Elkton UMC, 149 Church St., Elkton, TN 38455.
In John's honor, enjoy a Moon Pie and RC Cola while sharing a hearty laugh with family and friends.
