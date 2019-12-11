Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Tuckston United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Tuckston United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John McCormack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. John Edward McCormack DVM


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. John Edward McCormack DVM Obituary
1935 - 2019 Dr. John Edward McCormack, DVM passed peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.

Left to cherish his memory and retell his tales are his wife of 62 years Janice Smith McCormack; daughter, Lisa Yee (Wayne Eklund); sons, Tom McCormack (Mary) and Paul McCormack (Kim); grandchildren, Christine (David), Dillon, Maddie, Calli, Cassi, Cort; great-grandchildren, Bella, John Tucker and Mason; brothers-in-law, Frank Tankersley and Milton Dixon Smith (Jane); beloved nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as an extensive network of cherished family and friends.

Funeral services will be Friday, December 13 at 1 p.m. at Tuckston United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. John Brown officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. A reception will immediately follow the funeral service. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Tuckston UMC, 4175 Lexington Rd., Athens, GA 30605, or to Elkton UMC, 149 Church St., Elkton, TN 38455.

In John's honor, enjoy a Moon Pie and RC Cola while sharing a hearty laugh with family and friends.

For a full obituary, see www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -