1938 - 2020 John H. "Jay" Wood, Jr., age 81, of Danielsville, died on January 23, 2020.
Born in Colbert, he was the son of the late John H. Wood, Sr. and Erma Thompson Wood. John was a classmate of the first graduating class at Madison County High School in 1956, where he met his late wife of 51 years, Dorothy Bond Wood. He was a member of Danielsville United Methodist Church and was also a Mason. John was a Surveyor for Madison County for 14 years and worked for various timber companies concluding with JM Huber Corporation. John was an avid hunter, fisherman and he loved the outdoors.
Survivors include son, Andy Wood of Danielsville, his wife, Carol and their children, Wyatt, Dewitt and Jenna; son, Randy Wood of Cochran, and his children, River and Brooke; son, Sandy Wood of Birmingham, Michigan, and his wife, Kara Kovalchik; beloved partner, Karin McEndree; sister, Linda Goble and her husband, Wayne; two nieces and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville with Rev. Calvin Ward and Rev. Randy Strickland officiating. Interment will follow at Danielsville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1:00 pm.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, GA 30633 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 25, 2020