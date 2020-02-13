|
|
1932 - 2020 Mr. John Henry "Pete" Dean, 87, of Hull, GA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Dean was born in Madison County, GA on May 5, 1932, son of the late John W. Dean and the late Vesta C. Dean. He was a retired from Atlanta Gas Light Company and was a United States Army Veteran having served during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Dean was also a member of the VFW and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley A. Dean; brothers, Odell Dean and Eugene Dean; and sister, Reba Evelyn Landers.
Survivors include his son, Dennis M. (Cheryl) Dean of Watkinsville, GA; daughter, Theresa L. Knight of Sebring, FL; grandchildren, Mackenzie Dean, Macie Dean, Ashley Knight and Dennis Knight; sister-in-law, Linda Ivey McMullen of Milledgeville, GA; several nieces and nephews, including Michael Dean of Anderson, SC and Darlene Ross of Temple, TX; many cousins and lifelong friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Dean will be held in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, with Mr. Odis Graham and Mr. Chris Berdon officiating. Interment will follow in the Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery in Comer, GA.
The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday evening. The family is at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 13, 2020