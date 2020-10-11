1/1
John Henry Johnson
1929 - 2020
John Henry Johnson, age 91, of Athens, GA passed October 5, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the graveside of Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Public viewing, Monday 2-6 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: children, Willie Johnson, Pompano Beach, FL, Salinda Ann (Robert) Thomas, Athens, GA, Ronnie (Sarah) Johnson, Athens, GA and Jackie (Tracey) Woods, Bogart, GA; siblings, Hattie Mathis and Effie Green, Miami, FL and Anthony Johnson, Los Angeles, CA; 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
OCT
13
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery
