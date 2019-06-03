|
John Michael Hooten "Michael" aka Hoot, 50, passed away May 30, 2019 in Athens.
Born in Charleston, SC and raised in Athens since he was three, he worked at Cracker Barrel in Athens for 13 years. He was the son of John E. Hooten "Ed" and Patricia L. Hooten.
Michael is survived by his wife of 27 years, Dawn; and their three children: son, Justin Middleton, his wife, Sri; daughter, Jaclyn Middleton; son, John-Michael Hooten II, his wife, Amanda; father, Ed Hooten; two sisters, Theresa Penley and Jennifer Hooten; two grandchildren, Vivian and Mathew; sister-in-law, Tammy Ulrich, her husband, Tim; nephews, Ryan (wife, Tasha, kids, Raegan and Noah); Branden (wife, Susan, kids, Mason, Della and Cora) and Aaron Dukett; brother-in-law, Rich Johnson, his wife, Chrissie; nephews, Oliver, Chase, and Aiden; sister-in-law, Sheri Thomas, her husband, Eric; and nephew, Wesley; father-in-law, Dave Stevenson, his wife, Linda; brother-in-law, Jeremy Stevenson, his wife, Nicole; nephews, Drake and Macoy; nieces, Paige and Daisy; brother-in-law, Jimmy Stevenson; and many numerous family, friends and co-workers.
He was predeceased by his mother, Patricia Hooten; stepmother, Helen Hooten; and two brothers; John Lee and Charles Hooten.
The family will hold a private service for Michael.
Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to -Cincinnati, Donor Development, 3229 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from June 3 to June 4, 2019