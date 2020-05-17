Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
John Howell McElhannon


1951 - 2020
John Howell McElhannon Obituary
John Howell McElhannon, 68, of Winterville, died at home due to chronic medical conditions on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

He was born August 28, 1951 in Spartanburg, South Carolina to the late Fayette M. McElhannon, Sr. and Daisy Howell McElhannon. John retired from the University of Georgia Carpentry Shop.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William S. McElhannon, sister, Margaret M. Olsen, and brother-in-law Nicholas Quinif.

John is survived by his daughter, Lacey McElhannon Nemecek; granddaughter Delilah Nemecek; and siblings: Dr. Fayette M. McElhannon, Jr. (Susan) of Athens; Julia L. McElhannon of Douglasville; Dr. Alice M. Quinif of Highlands, NC; Anna M. Rice (Tom) of Bowman; Dr. Rembert M. McElhannon (Mary) of Athens, and Grace M. Whelan (Eddie) of Savannah; sister-in-law Carole McElhannon of Athens, and brother-in-law Mickey Olsen of Darien.

In accordance with John's wishes, he was cremated. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 17, 2020
