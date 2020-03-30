|
1932 - 2020 John Impeduglia, 88, of Watkinsville, died on March 26, 2020.
Born in San Michele di Ganzaria, Sicily, John emigrated to Cleveland, Ohio in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army in the Engineer Corp and was stationed in Korea 1952 - 54. He traveled back to San Michele and married childhood sweetheart Rose Bucceri in August 1955. He was a lifetime company employee for Reliance Electric Co., Cleveland, Ohio, climbing the ranks from assembly line motor stator winding in 1955 to plant supervisor, first at the Athens, Georgia plant (1972 - 1978), then the Shelby, North Carolina plant (1979 - 1994) until he retired. He and Rose spent their retirement as dual residents in Hilton Head, SC and San Michele di Ganzaria. In 2017, he moved back to Athens to be closer to their children.
He is survived by his wife Rose, his 5 children: Joseph John and Mary Patricia (nee Reuter), Maryann and Raymond Lane (Westfall), John Frank and Angelika (nee Geilow), Richard, and Adrianne (Erndl); 12 grandchildren: John Joseph, Joseph Lester, Evan Patrick, Raymond Landon, Rosa Victoria, Anna Rosina, Johannes Matteo, Victoria Mia, Alyssa Rose, Andrew, Christina Marie, Stephanie Anne; 5 great-grandchildren: Stephen Jesse, Destry Joseph, Joseph Cruz, Charlotte Rose and Rosalynn, and one sister, Carmella (Mastandrea). He is predeceased by his sister, Rosina (LoTauro).
A memorial mass will be scheduled at a later date.
