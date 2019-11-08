|
|
1939 - 2019 John James Thornton, 79, of Carlton, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
John dedicated his life as an educator teaching History in the Oglethorpe County School System for over 34 years.
A viewing will be Friday, November 8, 2019 from 2-7 PM at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Oglethorpe County High School, Lexington. Interment in the Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Carlton.
Survivors include his wife, Claudia Thornton; step-children, Denise Brown and Kevin Woodson; grandchildren; great-grandchildren and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 8, 2019