|
|
1936 - 2019 John Lewis Kipp, 83, of Fair Play, South Carolina, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
He was born October 15, 1936 in Johnstown, PA to Orval and Marian Johnson Kipp. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Dorothy Hawes Kipp; and a grandson, David Kipp.
Dr. Kipp graduated from M.I.T. before serving in the United States Air Force, doing radar maintenance. After graduating from Princeton Theological Seminary with a Ph.D. in New Testament studies, he served Presbyterian churches in Western Pennsylvania, Western New York, Rocky River, Ohio, and Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan before working as Presbytery Executive in Western Kentucky. Since 2003 he has served in a variety of roles at First Presbyterian Church of Athens, Georgia.
John was a pastor, teacher, friend, and child of God.
He is survived by his wife, Sara Kipp; his sisters, Naomi Kipp of Pittsburgh, PA and Katherine (Don) McKelvey of Indiana, PA; his children, David (Lana) Kipp of Pittsburgh, PA; Robb (Margaret) Kipp of Pittsburgh, PA; and Dr. Katherine Kipp of Watkinsville, GA; his grandchildren, Gretchen Kipp of Pittsburgh, PA; Dylan (Jessica) Kipp of Houston, TX; Rachel (Tony) Hollifield of Bethlehem, GA; and Deborah (Sean) Carter of Stone Mountain, GA; his great-grandchildren, Roslyn Kipp of Pittsburgh, PA; Katherine and Emily Louise Griffeth of Bethlehem, GA; and Brayden Kipp of Houston, TX.
He is also survived by Sara's children, Jay Kennedy of Arlington, VA; Betsy (Doug) Scoggins of Birmingham, AL; and Kathy (Michael) Erwin of Evansville, IN; grandchildren Kennedy Erwin of West Lafayette, IN; Natalie (Brandon) Slisher of Baumholder, Germany; and Grayson Shoub of Birmingham, AL.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 26, from 5-7pm at Bernstein Funeral Home.
A Service of Witness to the Resurrection in John's honor will be held Friday, December 27, at 1pm at First Presbyterian Church of Athens.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church of Athens, 185 East Hancock Avenue, Athens GA 30601.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 26, 2019