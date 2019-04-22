|
|
Holding his middle daughters hand John Louis Golob, Jr. took his last breath the morning of April 3, 2019. John was born January 1, 1931 in Hibbing, Minnesota the first son of John L. Golob, Sr. and Laura Zaic Golob. He attended Assumption School, Hibbing High School, Hibbing Junior College, received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, MN in 1952, and years later a Masters of Business Administration degree from the University of Georgia, in Athens, GA.
John was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force at Vance AFB/Oklahoma on June 25, 1953. He went on active duty September 12, 1953 at Malden AFB/Missouri. He completed pilot training and earned his silver wings on September 29, 1954 at Greenville AFB/Mississippi then transferred to Laughlin AFB/Texas for jet gunnery training. He always loved flying and was heard to remark "I lived to fly and flew to die". During his twenty years of service he was stationed at Nellis AFB/Nevada, McDill AFB/Florida, and at various bases throughout France, Germany, Thailand, and Vietnam. He flew the F-86, RB-47, RB-66, and numerous other aircraft. He served in the Suez Crisis, Cold War, Cuban Crisis, and two back-to-back tours in Vietnam. He was the Commander of the 606 Air Commando Squadron in Thailand in 1967, flying the T-28 and U-10. He also served as Liaison Officer to the Royal Thai Air Force Command Post and earned Thai jump wings. John Golob attained the rank of Major and his last assignment with the United States Air Force was teaching ROTC at the University of Georgia. During his military career he received the Bronze Star, Air Medal, Air Force Commendation Medals, Meritorious Service Medal, Defense Service Medal, and Vietnam Campaign Medal.
After his military career John owned and operated a wholesale distributorship. He also obtained his license in Commercial Real Estate Appraisal and worked and lived in South Florida and the Keys until his second retirement.
John's mother was a librarian and John followed in her footsteps volunteering at both the Rabun County Georgia and Suntree-Viera Florida public libraries. Both of his parents believed in community service and John followed their example by volunteering at Wuesthoff Hospital in Melbourne, FL and the Red Cross clinic on Patrick AFB/Florida. Additionally, and for many years off and on between 1960 until 2002, he did volunteer income tax preparation in Minnesota, Georgia, Florida, and overseas. He was also a very active member of Knights of Columbus and held several volunteer leadership positions.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John Louis Golob, Sr. and Laura Zaic Golob, and his two younger brothers, Martin Thomas Golob and David Richard Golob.
He is survived by his ex-wife and the mother of his five children, Jane Bowden Eberhart of Athens, GA and his estranged wife, Myra Hatton Townsend of Melbourne, FL. His children: Elizabeth "Betty" (Shealy) McCoy, Jan (Jack) Shippey, Mary (Jamie) O'Sell, Margaret "Peggy" (Ben) Evatt, and John Louis "Pappy" (LeAnn) Golob, III. Grandchildren: Laura (Duane) McCoy Thomas, Shealy "Tripp" (Megan) McCoy, III, Marty "Chip" Hufstetler, Rosalind (Alex) Golob Sprinkles, Josh (Amy) Hufstetler, Margaret (Charlie) McCoy Toney, Clay Evatt, Elizabeth O'Sell, Andee O'Sell, Meg O'Sell, and Jacob "Jake" Golob. Great-grandchildren: Taylor Hufstetler, Logan Thomas, Caroline Hufstetler, Saylor McCoy, Trent Hufstetler, Rivers Toney, Isabelle McCoy, and Mirabelle Sprinkles. Step-children: Jim (Lisa) Townsend, Geoff (Mary) Townsend, and Vicky Townsend. Grandchildren: Kimberly Townsend, Maggie (Jacob) Townsend Hutto, Kristin Pestrichelli, Kelly Townsend, Christopher Townsend, and Connor Pestrichelli and great-grandchild: Natalie Hutto. John is also survived by eleven nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. Additionally, John is survived by numerous cousins, many of whom he grew up with almost as if they were siblings.
A mass to celebrate the life of John L. Golob, Jr. will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Helena Catholic Church, 137 Meadow Stream Lane, Clayton, Georgia 30525. Father John Britto Antony, CSC from St John the Evangelist Catholic Community Church in Viera, FL will officiate. The family will greet family and friends at the church following mass.
John left written wishes that "Donations should be made to the DAV Service Foundation in lieu of floral displays". He was extremely proud of his Pops and the Disabled American Veterans organization that John, Sr. helped found, served, and sustained. John, Jr. hoped that we would all keep up the legacy of helping military veterans.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, www.bernsteinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019