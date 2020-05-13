Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
(706) 795-5116
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Danielsville Memorial Gardens
John Mell Simmons


1936 - 2020
John Mell Simmons Obituary
John Mell "Possum" Simmons, 84, husband of 66 years to Polly Ruth Simmons, died Monday, May 11, 2020. Born in Madison County, he was the son of the late Hollis Eugene Simmons and Lucy Dean Simmons and father to the late John Mell Simmons, Jr. John retired as an inspector from Transcontinental Pipeline after 29 years and also retired from Williams Pipeline after 15 years.

Survivors in addition to his wife include four children: Gwen Simmons Marlow, Martha Christine "Tina" Simmons, Michael Eugene Simmons and Timothy Grant Simmons; sister: Mary Dilbeck; three grandchildren: Andrew Jackson Marlow, Jackie Nunn and John Mell Simmons, III and six great grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at Danielsville Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Simmons family wanted to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this time.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, 963 Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 13, 2020
