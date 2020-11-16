1/1
John Oliver Hitchcock
1948 - 2020
John Oliver Hitchcock, age , 72, passed away peacefully on Thursday November 12, 2020

A viewing for Mr. Hitchcock will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Gardenview Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 1:00 p.m. at the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Survivors include his children; Johnathan Hitchcock, John (Whitney)Hitchcock, Trahlyta Hitchcock and Christopher (Nikkia)Hitchcock; siblings: Patricia (Jessie)Clarke, Willie Mae(Brad)Hickman, Willie Hitchcock, Sabina Gresham and Sonya Favors, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

GARDENVIEW FUNERAL CHAPEL, LLC, Athens is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
NOV
18
Graveside service
01:00 PM
East Lawn Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
