John Oliver Hitchcock, age , 72, passed away peacefully on Thursday November 12, 2020
A viewing for Mr. Hitchcock will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Gardenview Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 1:00 p.m. at the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Survivors include his children; Johnathan Hitchcock, John (Whitney)Hitchcock, Trahlyta Hitchcock and Christopher (Nikkia)Hitchcock; siblings: Patricia (Jessie)Clarke, Willie Mae(Brad)Hickman, Willie Hitchcock, Sabina Gresham and Sonya Favors, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
GARDENVIEW FUNERAL CHAPEL, LLC, Athens is in charge of arrangements.