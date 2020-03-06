Home

Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Holly Creek Baptist Church

John Rich Hall II


1993 - 2020
John Rich Hall II Obituary
1993 - 2020 Mr. John Rich Hall, II, age 26, of Comer, Georgia passed on February 29, 2020.

Survivors include his father, John Rich Hall, Sr.; mother, Robin S. Hall; sisters, Brittany Hall Thomas, Alexis Hall and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday, March 7, 2020 from the Holly Creek Baptist Church, with interment in the Holly Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 7:00 pm Friday, March 6, 2020 at the funeral home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 6, 2020
