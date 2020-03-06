|
|
1993 - 2020 Mr. John Rich Hall, II, age 26, of Comer, Georgia passed on February 29, 2020.
Survivors include his father, John Rich Hall, Sr.; mother, Robin S. Hall; sisters, Brittany Hall Thomas, Alexis Hall and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday, March 7, 2020 from the Holly Creek Baptist Church, with interment in the Holly Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Viewing will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 7:00 pm Friday, March 6, 2020 at the funeral home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 6, 2020