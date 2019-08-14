|
1931 - 2019 Mr. John Robert Burton, age 87, of Athens, Georgia passed on August 10, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Margaret G. Burton; sons, Xavier Burton, Gillespie Burton, Jose Burton; grandchildren, YoDonna Collins, Samario Burton, Terrico Burton, Shannell Burton, Christopher Burton, Jarron Burton; great grandchildren, Asja Burton, Malik Burton; sisters, Sarah Hughes, Johnnie Mattox, Lelia McIntosh, Mary Barnes and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 A.M. Thursday, August 15, 2019 from the Coy C. Williamson, Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview, with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing will be held from 12:00 - 7:00, the family will greet friends from 6:00 - 7:00, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 14, 2019