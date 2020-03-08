|
1925 - 2020 John Rutherford Wilson, 94, passed away on March 3, 2020, at his home in Athens, Georgia.
John was born April 19,1925 in Vineland, New Jersey and was the eldest of four siblings who preceded him in death: Richard Wilson, William Clegg Wilson, and Betsy Shaw Kille, all of Vineland. Married in Savannah, GA in 1956, he was preceded in death by his loving wife Julia Bythewood Wilson on November 16, 2016. John is survived by his three children, John Rutherford Wilson II of Millbrook, NY, William Courtenay Wilson of Athens, GA, and Judy Wilson Cable of San Diego, CA. John also leaves behind 5 grandchildren, Ian and Alyssa Cable of San Diego, CA, Tiffany Wilson Maglin of Scotch Plains, NJ, Melissa Wilson Yuengst, of Cold Spring, NY, and John Wilson III of Beekman, NY, as well as 4 great-grandchildren.
Born and raised in Vineland, NJ, John served in the US Navy and was training as a naval aviator when the war ended. He then went on to attend NYU, New York City, on the GI Bill, receiving a degree in Mechanical Engineering. John's expertise in engineering moved him and his family to 21 cities across the United States between 1956 and 1990. In 1990, he and Julia retired in Athens, GA where they were faithful members of the First Christian Church of Athens. A memorial service will be planned in the near future.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 8, 2020