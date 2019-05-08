|
|
John Walter "J.W." Ballard, 76, Athens, GA passed on Friday, May 3, 2019.
Survivors include: his wife, Roberta L. Ballard; daughters, Cherisa Ballard and Cynthia D. Ballard; granddaughter, Chasmine Harris; sister, Sarah Ballard; sister-in-laws, Mamie Bramlett and Alice Lawrence, and a host of relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 9, 2019 at The Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home with interment in Evergreen Memorial Park. Viewing, Wednesday, 1-7 PM at the funeral home. The family will receive visitors at the residence.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 8, 2019