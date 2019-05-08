Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
John Walter "J.W." Ballard


John Walter "J.W." Ballard Obituary
John Walter "J.W." Ballard, 76, Athens, GA passed on Friday, May 3, 2019.

Survivors include: his wife, Roberta L. Ballard; daughters, Cherisa Ballard and Cynthia D. Ballard; granddaughter, Chasmine Harris; sister, Sarah Ballard; sister-in-laws, Mamie Bramlett and Alice Lawrence, and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 9, 2019 at The Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home with interment in Evergreen Memorial Park. Viewing, Wednesday, 1-7 PM at the funeral home. The family will receive visitors at the residence.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 8, 2019
