Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
John Walter Layher Jr.


1939 - 2019
1939 - 2019 John Walter Layher, Sr., of Watkinsville,GA passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born in Terre Haute,IN on September 23, 1939 and was the son of the late Charles Walter Layher and Irene Jennings Layher. John was employed with Anaconda and Alcan Aluminum in Terre Haute,IN and Greensboro,GA for 32 years. After retirement, he enjoyed fishing, wood working and was an avid Indiana University Hoosier basketball fan. John was also a 40 year member of the Masonic Lodge #541 of Brazil, IN, the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Terre Haute,IN and was a member of the Watkinsville First United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Rose Eldred Layher and 3 children: Vickie Carrier of Watkinsville, Dr. John W. Layher, Jr. (Rose) of Athens, Michael Layher (Shonna) of Fishers, IN; brother: James Layher (Bonnie) of Wheaton,IL; grandchildren: Chris Carrier (Allie DeAngelus), John Evan Layher, Chase Layher, Michael Bauer (Negin), Shannon Batalis (Peter) and 3 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11AM at Lord and Stephens West Chapel with Rev. Emily Whiten officiating. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville,GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 20, 2019
