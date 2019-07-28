|
|
John "Jack" Wesley Shrum 1925 - 2019 John "Jack" Wesley Shrum, 94 years old, of Greensburg PA, formerly of Athens, GA, died June 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Louise Shrum; his parents; and his three sisters.
In 2009, Jack married Mildred "Millie" Nist and moved to Greensburg, PA. Jack and Millie enjoyed ten loving and active years together before Jack's health declined in 2019.
He leaves behind his wife, Millie Shrum; children Rebecca Shrum, Beth Stewart (Tim), James Shrum (Anita); stepson, Dennis Kreinbrook (Melody); 12 grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.
Born in Jeannette, PA April 30, 1925, Jack graduated from Jeannette High in 1943. An industrious child, he worked from age nine, delivered milk for Shrum's Dairy, and became an accomplished Eagle Scout. Jack proudly served in the Navy Air Corps and graduated from Penn State. In 1963 he received his PhD in science education and geology from Ohio State University.
Jack's commitment to research, teaching and mentoring took him to the University of Georgia in 1967. Jack enjoyed a 20-year career at UGA and received many honors and awards in recognition of his contributions to the field of science education. He chaired the Dept of Science Education, then became Associate Dean of Education until retiring in 1987. Always the science educator, Jack's final gift was donating his body to science.
An Athens resident for over 40 years, Jack enjoyed helping with the local airshows, and flying radio-controlled airplanes, and helping at UGA football games as a Ham Radio operator.
A memorial service will be held in Greensburg, PA on October 12, 2019 at 1:00pm in the Redstone Highlands Chapel. Donations in Jack's memory may be made to the Westmoreland-Fayette Council of the Boy Scouts of America at (724) 837-1630.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 28, 2019