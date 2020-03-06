|
|
1930 - 2020 Mrs. Johnnie Crawford Neely, age 89, of Athens, Georgia passed on February 28, 2020.
Survivors include her sons, Eric D. Crawford, Ricardo Neely, Alfornia Neely; brother, Willie James Crawford; sisters, Hearlean Crawford, Earnestine Crawford Roberts; two grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, March 7, 2020 from the East Friendship Baptist Church with interment in the Neely Family Cemetery.
Viewing will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 from 12:00 to 7:00, with a family visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 at the funeral home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 6, 2020