WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-4246
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Browns Chapel Baptist Church
Bishop, GA
Johnny Barrett Sr.


1941 - 2019
Johnny Barrett Sr. Obituary
Johnny Barrett, Sr. 1941 - 2019 Johnny Barrett, Sr., 78 of Atlanta, a native of Oconee County, began his eternal journey Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Johnny leaves to cherish his memory six children, Stuart Barrett, Kuaretta (John) Lawrence, Jeffrey (Rebecca) Barrett, Catogna (Alexander) Vomo, Alicia Sesay, Johnny Barrett, Jr.; two aunts: Mattie Ross and Mozelle Jones; three brothers; three godbrothers; three godsisters; fourteen grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, & friends.

Memorial services will be held 1PM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Browns Chapel Baptist Church, Bishop, GA.

Courtesy announcement by Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 12, 2019
