1958 - 2019 Mr. Johnny Edward Woods, 61, of Lexington, died Sunday, November 24, 2019.
Funeral service will be Friday, November 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Fork Bethel Baptist Church, Lexington. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, November 28, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Survivors include mother, Mary Woods; daughters, Latashia Woods, Cara Lee Faust and Tiffany Hill; son, Jautan Cofer; sister, Mary Ann Woods-Burgess; brother, John Henry Woods; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 27, 2019