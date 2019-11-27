Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny Edward Woods


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnny Edward Woods Obituary
1958 - 2019 Mr. Johnny Edward Woods, 61, of Lexington, died Sunday, November 24, 2019.

Funeral service will be Friday, November 29, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Fork Bethel Baptist Church, Lexington. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, November 28, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

Survivors include mother, Mary Woods; daughters, Latashia Woods, Cara Lee Faust and Tiffany Hill; son, Jautan Cofer; sister, Mary Ann Woods-Burgess; brother, John Henry Woods; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -