1954 - 2020 Johnny McCalvin Schell, age 65, of Athens, GA passed February 4, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, February 10, 2020 at Hill Chapel Baptist Church, 1692 W Hancock Ave, Athens, GA with public viewing, Sunday 3-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: siblings, Ernest (Shirley) Schell, Elvis (Adrian) Schell, David (Kim) Schell, Ricky (Selena) Schell and Pennelesie (Calvin) Schell; nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 9, 2020