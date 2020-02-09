Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Hill Chapel Baptist Church
1692 W Hancock Ave
Athens, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Schell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny McCalvin Schell


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnny McCalvin Schell Obituary
1954 - 2020 Johnny McCalvin Schell, age 65, of Athens, GA passed February 4, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, February 10, 2020 at Hill Chapel Baptist Church, 1692 W Hancock Ave, Athens, GA with public viewing, Sunday 3-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: siblings, Ernest (Shirley) Schell, Elvis (Adrian) Schell, David (Kim) Schell, Ricky (Selena) Schell and Pennelesie (Calvin) Schell; nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -