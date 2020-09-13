1/1
Johnny W. Bailey
1937 - 2020
Mr. Johnny Bailey age, 82 Of Athens GA, passed of September 10, 2020.

A viewing for Mr. Bailey will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home family will be present.

Private funeral Service will be held on Monday, September, 14 2020, 1:00 p.m. from the Colbert Grove Baptist Colbert GA.

Interment will follow in the Colbert Grove Baptist Church Cemetery the public is welcome.

Survivors include: his wife Ora Freeman Bailey; two daughters, Tabitha - Bailey (Iris) Hector and Latrina Bailey; siblings, Sallie Eberhart, Emma Bailey, Tom Bailey, Sid Bailey, Lewis Bailey and Roy L. Bailey; 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.

Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC Of Athens is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
SEP
14
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Colbert Grove Baptist
Funeral services provided by
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
September 12, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Myrtice Cooper
September 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Myrtice Cooper
September 12, 2020
Myrtle Freeman
September 11, 2020
Gonna miss you Uncle Johnny. Your will continue to live on.
Jackie Kelsey
Family
