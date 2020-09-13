Mr. Johnny Bailey age, 82 Of Athens GA, passed of September 10, 2020.A viewing for Mr. Bailey will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home family will be present.Private funeral Service will be held on Monday, September, 14 2020, 1:00 p.m. from the Colbert Grove Baptist Colbert GA.Interment will follow in the Colbert Grove Baptist Church Cemetery the public is welcome.Survivors include: his wife Ora Freeman Bailey; two daughters, Tabitha - Bailey (Iris) Hector and Latrina Bailey; siblings, Sallie Eberhart, Emma Bailey, Tom Bailey, Sid Bailey, Lewis Bailey and Roy L. Bailey; 5 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC Of Athens is in charge of arrangements.