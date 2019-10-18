|
|
1982 - 2019 Johnrico Deon Smith, age 37, of Athens, GA passed October 12, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Saturday October 19, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 100 Buddy Christian Way, Athens, GA with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Friday, 1-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: daughters, Jayla, Jazayiah, Jodore, Nariah and Nykia; granddaughter, Tailor; parents, Linda Smith and Robert Johnson; siblings, Tawanna (Jessie) Lee, Robert Smith, Jaylen Johnson, Devonta Appleby and Travis Evans; and special friend, Tilie Sims.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 18, 2019