Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
100 Buddy Christian Way
Athens, GA
Johnrico Deon "Joc" Smith


1982 - 2019
Johnrico Deon "Joc" Smith Obituary
1982 - 2019 Johnrico Deon Smith, age 37, of Athens, GA passed October 12, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Saturday October 19, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 100 Buddy Christian Way, Athens, GA with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Friday, 1-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: daughters, Jayla, Jazayiah, Jodore, Nariah and Nykia; granddaughter, Tailor; parents, Linda Smith and Robert Johnson; siblings, Tawanna (Jessie) Lee, Robert Smith, Jaylen Johnson, Devonta Appleby and Travis Evans; and special friend, Tilie Sims.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 18, 2019
