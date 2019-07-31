|
|
Jonathan Basave 1997 - 2019 Mr. Jonathan Basave, age 22, of Athens, Georgia passed on July 28, 2019.
Survivors include his father, Eublices Navarro; brothers, Ulises Navarro and Eduardo Bahena-Basave; sisters Cristal Navarro and Noelia Navarro-Marin and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be held from 10:00 A.M. - 8:00 P.M. Thursday, August 1, 2019 from the Coy C. Williamson, Jr. Memorial Chapel of the Gardenview Funeral Chapel.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 31, 2019