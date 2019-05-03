|
|
Joseph Bell, age 67, of Athens, GA passed April 29, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday May 4, 2019 at Hill Chapel Baptist Church, 1692 West Hancock Ave, Athens, GA with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing, Friday 1-7 PM, and visitation with the family from 6-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: his wife, Essie L. Bell; daughter, Ashley Bell; siblings, Thomas Bell, Annie Bell Williams, Matthew Bell, Jerry Bell, David Gordon and Velma Daniel.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 3, 2019