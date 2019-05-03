Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Hill Chapel Baptist Church
1692 West Hancock Ave
Athens, GA
Joseph Bell Obituary
Joseph Bell, age 67, of Athens, GA passed April 29, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday May 4, 2019 at Hill Chapel Baptist Church, 1692 West Hancock Ave, Athens, GA with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Viewing, Friday 1-7 PM, and visitation with the family from 6-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: his wife, Essie L. Bell; daughter, Ashley Bell; siblings, Thomas Bell, Annie Bell Williams, Matthew Bell, Jerry Bell, David Gordon and Velma Daniel.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 3, 2019
