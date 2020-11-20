Mr. Joseph Berrian, Jr., 55, of Athens died Nov. 11, 2020.
A viewing will be Friday, November 20, 2020 at Jones Funeral Chapel from 1-6 PM.
A graveside service and interment will be Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Fork Bethel Baptist Church in Lexington.
Survivors include his son, Johnathan Berrian; sisters, Carolyn Wiggins, Denise Faust and Priscilla Berrian; brothers, John Berrian, Louis Barnes and Antonio Berrian; 1 grandson; and other relatives.
In compliance with CDC guidelines, face coverings are required.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC, of Crawford is in charge of services.